ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$7.73 on Friday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.66 and a one year high of C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.