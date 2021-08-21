Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. 5,522,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

