Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

ITW traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.57. 671,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

