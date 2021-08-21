Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 2.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.18. The stock had a trading volume of 958,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $200.56 and a one year high of $336.55. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

