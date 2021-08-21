Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and $8.25 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00821960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

