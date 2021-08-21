Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

