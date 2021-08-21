Arion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Arion has a total market cap of $42,710.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00150111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.90 or 0.99715884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.12 or 0.00921986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.99 or 0.06676079 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,470,078 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

