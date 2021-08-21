Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $176.22

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.22 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.21). Arix Bioscience shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 99,988 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARIX. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a current ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 74.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

