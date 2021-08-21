Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,627 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.79. 4,039,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

