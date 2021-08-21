Arizona State Retirement System Buys 4,042 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $37,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

BA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.67. 9,335,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.81. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

