Arizona State Retirement System Has $207.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.74. The company had a trading volume of 778,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,644.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

