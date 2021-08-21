Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,501 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $234,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Facebook by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

