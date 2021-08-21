Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,664 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. 35,157,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.