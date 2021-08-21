Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,838 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $93,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,273,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

