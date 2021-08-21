Arizona State Retirement System Sells 903 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 17.5% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,675,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

