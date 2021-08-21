Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.99. 1,911,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

