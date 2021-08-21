Arqma One Day Trading Volume Reaches $660.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $345,796.21 and $660.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,423,721 coins and its circulating supply is 10,379,177 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

