Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $79.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 939.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $174.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $252.76 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

