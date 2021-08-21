Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $26.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABG opened at $185.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.55. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

