ASD (BTMX) Market Cap Achieves $272.92 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00820268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00047705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104343 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

