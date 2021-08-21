Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ashland Global by 212.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ASH. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASH opened at $83.60 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

