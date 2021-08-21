Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $304.75

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 304.75 ($3.98) and traded as high as GBX 322.50 ($4.21). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.13), with a volume of 767,488 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £525.30 ($686.31). Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $3,202,530 over the last ninety days.

About Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.