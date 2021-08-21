Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after buying an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 169,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,134,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

