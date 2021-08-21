Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,855 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 3.13% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 157,053 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,114,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25.

