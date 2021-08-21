Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

