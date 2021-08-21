Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,455 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.