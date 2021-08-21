Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,124 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.75 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

