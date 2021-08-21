AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,391 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 27,760,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

