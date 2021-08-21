Audius Price Up 81.2% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Audius has traded up 81.2% against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for $2.89 or 0.00005908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $110.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00822692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00105212 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.