Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACB. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $6.68 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.