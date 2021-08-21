Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.23

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.23 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24.50 ($0.32). Autins Group shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 44,280 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £9.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.07.

About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

