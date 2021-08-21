AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

AOCIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

AOCIF opened at $39.73 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

