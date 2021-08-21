Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market cap of $110.29 million and $76.21 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00159252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.96 or 1.00013506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00924307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.37 or 0.06527415 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.