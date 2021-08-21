Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock opened at C$12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.62. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.