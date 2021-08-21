AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $114.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.80. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

