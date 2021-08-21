Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $737,494.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $11.64 million and $737,494.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00132801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00159739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,985.00 or 1.00142318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.32 or 0.00926750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.58 or 0.06551269 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,924,072 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.