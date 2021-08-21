Avalanche Price Tops $46.99 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $46.99 or 0.00096755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 170.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00311154 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 387,178,624 coins and its circulating supply is 173,674,686 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

