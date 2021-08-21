Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $6,589,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 161.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 175,998 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,496,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $75.16 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.50.

