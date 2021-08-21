Axe Reaches Market Cap of $256,661.56 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Axe has a total market cap of $256,661.56 and $48,752.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.96 or 0.00960592 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

