B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

