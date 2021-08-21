BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) vs. Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BAE Systems has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clinigen Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BAE Systems and Clinigen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $22.02 billion 1.16 $1.67 billion $2.14 14.80 Clinigen Group $635.82 million 1.59 $17.27 million $0.81 10.17

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group. Clinigen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BAE Systems and Clinigen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 0 4 8 0 2.67 Clinigen Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Clinigen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BAE Systems beats Clinigen Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for C5ISR systems and enterprise IT networks; and solutions and services to enhance the collection, analysis, and processing of data across the US civilian and military intelligence communities. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines. The Unlicensed Medicines segment is involved in sourcing and supplying unlicensed medicines to hospital pharmacists and physicians for patients with a high unmet medical need. The Clinical Services segment packages, supplies, distributes, and manages comparator medicines and services to clinical trials and investigator initiated trials. It offers Cardioxane that protects the heart against the cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines; Ethyol, which protect against the harmful effects of chemotherapy medications and radiation treatment; Proleukin for the treatment of kidney cancer; Imukin that is used in chronic granulomatous disease; Totect, a dexrazoxane product; Foscavir, an anti-virals which work by stopping viruses from multiplying in number; AZEDR for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; and Savene, which is indicated in adults for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom.

