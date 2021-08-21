Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 8,326 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $86.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

