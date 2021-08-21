Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.50% of Cardlytics worth $62,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,114. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.