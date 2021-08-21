Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 10,569 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $60,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,807,000 after acquiring an additional 520,646 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,096,000 after acquiring an additional 475,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

