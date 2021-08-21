Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 115,612 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,612 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.40% of Duke Realty worth $70,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,457,000 after purchasing an additional 497,383 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

DRE stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.