Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,077 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Waters worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Waters by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Waters by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $402.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $411.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $5,670,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.