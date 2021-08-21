Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of StoneCo worth $22,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,027,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,271,000 after buying an additional 427,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in StoneCo by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.