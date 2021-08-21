Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of DTE Energy worth $62,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

DTE stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.