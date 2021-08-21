Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of DTE Energy worth $62,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

