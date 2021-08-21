Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $60.80 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $60,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. United Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.